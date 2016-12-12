Memphis lawmaker captures prestigious awards in New Orleans

At the age of 31, State Representative Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) has made a name for herself in Nashville and in the Democratic Party since being elected to the legislature in 2013.

A familiar face to Memphis took the stage in Philadelphia to rally young Democrats for Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Akbari takes stage at DNC to rally voters for Clinton

A Memphis lawmaker captured two prestigious awards from the National Black Caucus of State Legislators during their annual conference in New Orleans.

Representative Raumesh Akbari was named Region IX Legislator of the Year and Woman of the Year.

The National Black Caucus of State Legislators named Akbari it's Region IX Legislator of the year. The National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women followed up with naming her Woman of the Year.

Akbari, 31, has made a name for herself while on capitol hill, even representing Tennessee during the Democratic National Convention where she spoke to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Akbari was also elected treasurer of the NBCSL. She currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and was recently elected to Floor Leader of the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus for the 110th General Assembly.

She was also given the National Juvenile Justice Network's 2016 Reformer Award in July of this year.

Akbari is the youngest member of the Tennessee legislature.

