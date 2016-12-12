Burglary suspect captured on video surveillance

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person who burglarized a home in the 700 block of Richmond just over a week ago.

According to police, the burglary happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, December 3.

The rear door of the home was kicked in and multiple things were stolen from the home.

A video surveillance system captured images of the person responsible. MPD released those images in the hopes the community can help identify the person caught in the footage.

The man appears to be 18-21 years old and was wearing a hoodie.

If you know the identity of the man, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department.

