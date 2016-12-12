Police search for food truck bandit

Collierville Police Department is searching for the person responsible for stealing a food truck.

According to police, the truck was stolen in Collierville.

The truck is white and displays the name "Sno Me Something" on it, along with promotions of its social media.

According to the Facebook page for the food truck, it was taken on December 8 from the self storage in the 300 block of South Mt. Pleasant Road.

The "Sno Me Something" food truck provides tasty flavored sno balls to customers.

If you have any information on the person responsible for this theft, contact Collierville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 901-457-2520.

