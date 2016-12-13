'Coffee with Ivanka Trump' raises thousands for St. Jude

A well known member of the Donald Trump family is stepping up to give to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the on-going work to fight childhood cancer.

Ivanka Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization and President CEO of the Ivanka Trump Brand ,is providing the opportunity to have coffee with her...for a price.

Bidders can put a price tag on the opportunity to have a 30-45 minute private meet-and-greet coffee date with Ivanka. The money will be provided to the Eric Trump Foundation to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

According to the Eric Trump Foundation website, the Foundation has donated and pledged almost $30 million to St. Jude since its inception in 2006.

"Through direct personal involvement and financial assistance, we strive to advance the medical and emotional needs of sick children at St. Jude and demand that our monetary donations are transformed into real results," the website says.

The auction ends on Tuesday, December 20 at 3 p.m.

According to CharityBuzz.com, the current bid is $26,000 with the estimated value of the experience listed as $50,000. To bid on the auction, click here.

If you are the highest bidder, the meeting with Ivanka will take place between January 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018 and it will be held either at Trump Tower in New York City or Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The location and date will depend on Ivanka's schedule.

The winning bid will be for two people to attend the meeting, but the two individuals must pass Secret Service background checks and be approved by the Trump Organization.

The winner will be allowed to take a photo with Ivanka, but will not be able to bring anything to have autographed by the business tycoon.

Ivanka is the author of "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" and has a new book coming out in March titled "Women Who Work: Redefining the Rules for Success."

Ivanka teamed with her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr., to establish Trump Hotels. She is also the founder of Ivanka Trump Collection and IvankaTrump.com.

The coffee with Ivanka Trump is the latest in several auctions the Eric Trump Foundation has hosted on CharityBuzz.com in order to raise money for St. Jude. According to the Foundation's website, it has raised almost $500,000 through the online auctions at CharityBuzz that have offered things such as playing golf with Dustin Johnson or meeting Derek Jeter.

