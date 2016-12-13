TNReady scores give good and bad news for SCS

Good news and bad news came to Shelby County Schools as the TNReady scores were released Tuesday.

SCS students successfully closed the gap between district and state percentages in every subject. That is the good news.

The bad news: The district scored just one out of five for growth overall.

High school students earned a Level 3 score in literacy and 2nd graders scored a Level 1 out of 5 for literacy.

The TNReady tests are part of the state's TCAP testing. It assesses students in the areas of math, English, language arts, social studies, and science.

