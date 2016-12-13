Elvis Presley added to Mississippi Hall of Fame

The King of Rock-n-Roll has been named as the second musician added to the Mississippi Hall of Fame.

Elvis Presley joins the likes of Muddy Waters, Aaron Henry, Ida B. Wells, James Hardy, and Evelyn Gandy.

Muddy Waters was the first musician to be added to the Hall of Fame.

The Mississippi Hall of Fame, located in the Old Capitol Museum, honors individuals who have made a difference in the state.

Guided tours are available at the museum Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Brochures to guide visitors through the museum are available for free and allow visitors to browse and enjoy at their leisure if they do not want a guided tour.

Programs for school children are also available and can be booked.

