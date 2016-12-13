Grant allows Memphis firefighters to purchase specialized boots

Firefighters at Memphis Fire Department will now be able to enjoy some new protection as they work to protect citizens.

Thanks to a $5,000 grant the department received from Georgia-Pacific's Bucket Brigade, the department will be able to purchase 16 specialized boots that are the most durable boots available on the market.

MFD is among 33 total grant recipients from the program this year.

The boots will help reduce injuries to the feet and ankles of firefighters. The boots will be used for the MFD Special Operations personnel.

"Our Special Operations team responds to all structure fires, hazardous materials incidents, and technical rescue incidents within the City of Memphis," MFD Director Gina Sweat said. "This specialized unit relies on footwear to allow better maneuverability and ankle protection. The boots that this donation will help us purchase will help reduce the risk of crush injury and have slip resistant soles that increases the level of safety while operating in wet and dangerous conditions."

Georgia-Pacific awarded $170,000 in grant money to fire departments across the country in 2016. The grants enable fire departments to buy equipment to keep their firefighters safe.

As the Bucket Brigade Program reaches its 10th anniversary, firefighters nationwide are thankful for the efforts of Georgia-Pacific to keep them safe. The company has provided more than $2 million to fire departments in cash and educational materials that serve the company's facility communities across the country.

"Over the 10 years of our Bucket Brigade program, I'm proud that we've awarded 335 grants, representing more than 270 fire departments in our facility communities," Jim Hannan, CEO and President of Georgia-Pacific, said. "Our goal since the program began has been to help first-responders have the equipment they need to better protect themselves, and help keep our communities safe."

