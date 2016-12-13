Empire State Building lights up lime green to honor St. Jude

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is known around the world for its mission and efforts to save lives and fight childhood cancer. The Empire State Building in New York is showing its appreciation for the efforts of St. Jude.

The Empire State Building lit up in lime green Tuesday night to honor St. Jude and its Thanks and Giving campaign.

The Facebook page for the Empire State Building posted the photo, taken by Tristan Williams, and said the Thanks and Giving campaign was honored because it "strives to inspire people to be thankful for the healthy children in their lives, while giving to those who are not."

The campaign encourages people to make a difference by making a donation to St. Jude, shopping for St. Jude logo items that helps the hospital, or even just to share why you are thankful with #GiveThanks.

The Empire State Building is one of the most iconic and recognizable buildings in New York City. It's located in the center of Midtown Manhattan and provides visitors with a beautiful panoramic view of New York City and beyond.

