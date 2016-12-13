Riverkings suffer first overtime loss of season

The Mississippi Riverkings (12-5-1) had a fight on their hands when the Evansville Thunderbolts (7-10-3) rolled into town.

The Riverkings fell to the Thunderbolts in a 6-5 overtime battle at the Landers Center Tuesday night.

Phil Bronner struck first at the start of the game, putting the first goal on the board for the Thunderbolts. But, the Riverkings Tyler Barr slid around the goal from behind the net and smashed one in to answer Bronner's score.

Barr has 8 points for the season.

Barr's line scored again on a pass from Mike Grace to Anthony Conti to Dillan Fox.

Conti scored early in the second, getting the team off to a fast start for the period. Conti only has 4 points for the season.

The Riverkings were able to pull away a little from the Thunderbolts in the third, with a score of 5-3, courtesy of their two hottest hands Mike Moran and Cullen Bradshaw.

Bradshaw has been Mr. Reliable for the Riverkings, scoring almost half of his shots on goal, with 22 points.

However, the Thunderbolts were not going quietly and made a two score comeback off the sticks of Brad Bourke and Josh Elmes.

Those scores forced the match into overtime.

In overtime, Justin MacDonald found the back of the net to end the game and hand the Riverkings their first overtime loss of the season.

The Riverkings are currently third in the Southern Professional Hockey League, following closely behind the Macon Mayhem and Huntsville. The Riverkings get back on the ice Friday against the fifth place Knoxville Ice Bears (9-4-2) in Knoxville.

