Get ready for a wild week of weather

An Arctic blast, a warmup, and a Polar-plunge

It’s not just lingo, it’s a very real description of the ever-changing roller coaster ride of temperatures and precipitation that we’ll see across the Mid-South over the next 7 days.

After a cloudy start to the work week, skies will open up just a bit over the course of your Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the middle 40s. The first Arctic blast moves through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, when lows could easily bottom out around 20 in the suburbs; low to middle 20s in the city.

The real headline is the weekend. A very strong, very potent warm-front moves up from the S and SW bringing with it temperatures that could easily be in the 60s and 70s in many areas. Along with this, rain--moderate to heavy at times and even a few thunderstorms. Behind this front is some very cold air--some of the coldest of the season so far with highs on Sunday less than half of what they will be Saturday. A few wet snow flakes may even mix in north and west of Memphis early Sunday morning.

With the last weekend before Christmas right in the thick of it all, now would be a good time to start thinking about your Saturday plans. Best call of action: keep an umbrella handy and keep an extra sweater or jacket in the trunk, as the temperatures will drop quickly overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Make sure to download our FREE First Alert Storm Track 5 weather app—all the latest on the wild weather at your fingertips when you’re on the go!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

