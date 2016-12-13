Star studded concert raises money for wildfire victims

The stars aligned Tuesday night in Tennessee for the victims of the Smoky Mountain wildfire.

It was all in an effort to raise money for those who lost everything in the fires.

Dolly Parton and several of her closest friends teamed up to raise the funds.

Performers included Dolly herself, along with Cyndi Lauper, Chris Stapleton, and Alison Krauss.

"We've been having a big time. We've had a couple of hours of fun and calls and we're raising tons of money," Parton said.

Big donations poured in from the Tennessee Titans, Dierks Bentley, and Belmont University.

The funds will go to the My People Fund.

If you still want to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

You can also send donations in the mail to the My People Fund c/o Dollywood Foundation at 111 Dollywood Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.