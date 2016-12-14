CMT's 'Million Dollar Quartet' renamed 'Sun Records'

CMT and Thinkfactory Media are hosting an open casting call for CMT’s “Million Dollar Quartet.”

CMT and Thinkfactory Media are hosting an open casting call for CMT’s “Million Dollar Quartet.”

People gathered in the Bluff City on Saturday to audition for the upcoming CMT show, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

People gathered in the Bluff City on Saturday to audition for the upcoming CMT show, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

The CMT television series, "Million Dollar Quartet," plans to hire Memphians as paid extras for a shoot scheduled for next Wednesday.

The CMT television series, "Million Dollar Quartet," plans to hire Memphians as paid extras for a shoot scheduled for next Wednesday.

The new series filmed in Memphis this past spring and summer will air on CMT under a new name.

If you're looking for the Million Dollar Quartet, you will be disappointed because you will not find it. But, you will find "Sun Records."

"Sun Records" is centered around the famous 1950s jam session with music legends such as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins at Sun Studios in the midst of the civil rights movement.

More than 1,000 people gathered in Memphis for the open auditions in February with the hopes of scoring a role in the series.

Not only were the major roles cast, but numerous Mid-South residents were able to score roles as concert couple, stage hands, military personnel, and audience members.

The eight-episode series is based on the 2010 Tony Award winning musical and will premier on CMT February 23. It features a star studded cast such as Billy Gardell, Drake Milligan, Kevin Fonteyne, Chad Michael Murray, Keir O'Donnell, and more.

Gardell, perhaps best known for his role on Mike & Molly as police officer Mike Biggs, will be playing Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Gardell is joined by Drake Milligan, who will be playing Elvis and Kevin Fonteyne who will be playing Johnny Cash. Milligan made a name for himself on Nobody in 2014.

Fonteyne is known for his role as Marco on Melissa & Joey. He has also played roles on Bones, NCIS, and Criminal Minds.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.