Accused murderer waives right to preliminary hearing

A large disturbance happened inside a Shelby County courtroom Thursday, leading to the family of a murder victim being thrown out of court.

The man charged with the murder of a 28-year-old waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Wednesday.

Joshua Fisher is accused of murdering Bria Issac, but he also has charges of domestic assault in a separate case. It was the domestic assault case that Fisher was in court for last week when Issac's family had to be escorted out of the courtroom after causing a disruption.

Issac's family said they did not realize the $8,000 bond Fisher was given pertained to a case other than Bria's murder. After the judge set the bond for Fisher, the family disrupted the court by yelling at the judge and at Fisher.

According to Issac's family, Fisher murdered Issac after she tried to break up with him. Fisher was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue in October. Fisher's murder was the 180th homicide in Memphis this year.

