Cinnabon to open at Wolfchase this weekend

Shoppers at Wolfchase Galleria will soon be able to get their sweet tooth satisfied in a new way. The mall is receiving a new tenant this weekend.

Cinnabon, the maker of world famous cinnamon rolls, announced it would be opening Saturday at Wolfchase.

The international chain, which started with a father and son aimed at creating the best cinnamon roll made from scratch, is now one of the most recognized brands in sweet treats. From fresh baked dough to coffee, customers enjoy some sweet pleasures to help them get through the day.

Cinnabon, according to its website, also plays a large role in giving back to the communities it serves by donating to charities such as Operation Gratitude and The DAISY Foundation.

It will be located on the lower level, next to Forever 21.

