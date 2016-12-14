Trial dates set for men accused of murdering Holly Bobo

It's been a long five years for one nursing student's family, who continued to wait for justice. But, the final trial dates have been set for all three men charged in the murder of Holly Bobo.

Zach Adams will go to trial April 2017, Jason Autry and Dylan Adams are expected to go to trial in July.

The hearings will be held in Decatur County, but the trials will be moved to Hardin County.

Bobo was last seen April 2011 at her home in Decatur County. The three men are accused of brutally raping, kidnapping, and murdering the 20-year-old. However, the state is not planning on pursuing the death penalty in either of the cases.

Bobo's remains were found over three years after her disappearance by two farmers searching for ginseng in Holladay, Tennessee.

Bobo's skull was first discovered by the two farmers in the area about 90 miles west of Nashville.

