Teachers save 2-month-old's life twice at elementary school

Teachers at a Mid-South elementary school received a shock when a frantic mother rushed to the school with a 2-month-old unconscious.

"I said, 'Momma, he's not breathing. He's not breathing,'" Carisa Young said.

Young lives in Grand Junction and was more than 20 minutes away from any medical help for her 2-month-old son Jaiden. She said Jaiden stopped breathing because he had a cold. She was actually on her way to the doctor, 20 minutes away, when he stopped breathing.

Grand Junction is 19 miles from Bolivar, where the ambulance service is based and the nearest hospital is located. It was too far and too long for a baby that had stopped breathing.

It was then that she made the decision that saved his life.

"I was scared. I didn't know what was going on. I was scared," Young said. "I mean, it was my baby."

She took the child to Grand Junction Elementary School Tuesday morning because she knew the school had a nurse. Unfortunately, the nurse was not on site.

But, hope was not lost, because the teachers and principal jumped into action. The school's crisis team immediately went into action and took control.

"When the announcement was made, me and one of the other team members, we actually sprinted up to the main office," Brian Lake, teacher, said.

School principal Linda Buggs and other teachers joined together to do what they had trained to do.

"The baby was not breathing."

The team used an AED device to start little Jaiden's heart. It worked, but Jaiden stopped breathing. They tried it again...and he started breathing again.

The staff said when the call went out over the intercom and they came running, they were not expecting to see a 2-month-old.

"When you get here, you expect it to be one of our students," George Ellis, teacher, said.

The child is now at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, alive, thanks to those educators who said they were 'just doing their job.'

The team said it was a team effort and it all came together just like it was supposed to, thanks to the training of the school nurse.

"We gotta remember that mom came to this school seeking help for her child," Sherry Hoyle, school nurse, said. "There's no way I could train them that someone was going to walk off the street with a 2-month-old baby."

Director of Schools Warner Ross II said the teachers were humble at their actions and said the teachers told him they were "just doing their job," but he said they went above and beyond their job.

Thanks to the heroes at Grand Junction Elementary School, little Jaiden's life was saved and he will likely be home to enjoy what Santa leaves him for Christmas under the tree.

"If he come home for Christmas, that will be all I need," Young said.

Ross said it is important to understand that rural schools such as Grand Junction are more important to the community than just test scores. He said they are a 'lifeline" for the community. For Jaiden, they were exactly that on Tuesday...a lifeline.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.