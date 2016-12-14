Mother of fallen police officer cooks early Christmas dinner for officers for the last time

The mother of a slain Washington D.C. Metro police officer has been giving back to her son's fellow officers for almost 20 years. This year, the officers returned the favor after she said she would no longer do it.

According to NBC Nightly News, Shirley Gibson started serving an early Christmas dinner at her home to the officers of the Metro PD since her son, Brian, was killed in 1997.

Brian Gibson, 27, was a police officer with the Metro PD when he was shot and killed during an ambush shooting while he was sitting in his patrol car at a traffic light.

Shirley decided after his funeral that she would begin the holidays by cooking all of Brian's favorite dishes and inviting his fellow officers to come eat at their home. As the event continued to grow each year, she eventually started having to cook three days in advance to prepare for it.

"It makes it great. It starts our holiday for us," Shirley told NBC Nightly News' Pete Williams.

But now, at the age of 70, Shirley said the early Christmas dinner has gotten so large that she has decided to call it quits. This year will be her last year cooking for Brian's fellow officers.

But, the officers didn't let it go unnoticed. When she arrived to go shopping for the final time, dozens of officers formed an honor cord as to greet her as she walked through the doors.

Washington's mayor presented her with 15 tickets to the African-American Museum of Culture. Tickets that are difficult to come by.

She said the best part of it all is when the officers show their appreciation and give her hugs.

"When they hug me, it feels like my Brian," Shirley told NBC.

