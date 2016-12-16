Auction to have coffee with Ivanka Trump canceled

A well known member of the Donald Trump family is stepping up to give to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the on-going work to fight childhood cancer.

The opportunity to have a coffee date with the President-elect's daughter is no longer available.

Bids to have coffee with Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter, and successful business woman, have been shutdown.

Despite raising almost $72,000, the website closed the auction Friday.

CharityBuzz.com, the website hosting the auction, did not provide a reason why the auction was canceled.

The funds raised from the auction would have benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The rules did specify The Trump Organization had the right to cancel the lunch at their discretion without a refund.

The auction would have provided funds to the Eric Trump Foundation, which is designed to benefit St. Jude.

