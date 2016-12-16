Tired of the turkey? Think beef this holiday season!

As we get ready to ring out the old year and bring in the new…. thoughts of celebrating the season are quickly followed with thoughts of eating better. So what does beef have to do with all of this?

Well, for starters, it may be more nutritious and cheaper than you may think.

Steakhouse Chef Richard Chamberlain joined me to talk about the surprising options we have for a healthier and more nutritious cut of beef this season.

CLICK to watch the video. Chamberlain goes over the best cuts for the price and shares delicious recipes that anyone can try- perfect for small or large groups.

Next, check out a few of his best recipes below:

Maple-Glazed Rib Roast with Roasted Acorn Squash

Total Recipe Time: 3 to 3 ¾ hours

Makes 8 to 10 servings



1 beef Rib Roast Bone-In (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)

1. 1/2 cup pure maple syrup

2. 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

3. 2 cloves garlic, minced

4. 2 medium acorn squash, cut lengthwise in half, seeded

5. Salt and pepper

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine maple syrup, thyme and garlic in medium bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup for squash. Brush half of remaining syrup mixture onto all surfaces of beef roast. Reserve remaining for basting.

2. Place roast, fat-side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness, basting with syrup mixture halfway through roasting time.

3. Meanwhile, place squash, cut sides up, in 13x9-inch glass baking dish. Brush cut sides of squash with some reserved syrup mixture; evenly pour remaining mixture into each well. Roast, uncovered, 45 minutes, brushing cut sides with syrup mixture from wells, halfway through baking time.

4. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium doneness. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Meanwhile, increase oven temperature to 425°F and continue to roast squash 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and edges begin to brown.

5. Carve roast into slices. Cut each squash half into 2 wedges, carefully spooning syrup mixture onto each wedge. Season beef and squash with salt and pepper, as desired.

Nutrition information per serving (1/8 of recipe, 6-ounces cooked beef): 407 calories; 12 g fat (5 g saturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat); 139 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium; 25 g carbohydrate; 1.7 g fiber; 48 g protein; 20.0 mg niacin; 1.2 mg vitamin B 6 ; 2.7 mcg vitamin B 12 ; 3.8 mg iron; 55.6 mcg selenium; 9.2 mg zinc; 180.2 mg choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of protein, niacin, vitamin B 6 , vitamin B 12 , iron, selenium, zinc and choline.

Nutrition information per serving (1/10 of recipe, 6-ounces cooked beef): 326 calories; 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat); 111 mg cholesterol; 84 mg sodium; 20 g carbohydrate; 1.3 g fiber; 38 g protein; 15.7 mg niacin; 1.0 mg vitamin B 6 ; 2.2 mcg vitamin B 12 ; 3.1 mg iron; 44.5 mcg selenium; 7.4 mg zinc; 144.2 mg choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of protein, niacin, vitamin B 6 , vitamin B 12 , selenium, zinc and choline; and a good source of iron.

