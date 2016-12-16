State senator gets probation for fighting with lawn care workers

A Mississippi state senator is on probation for six months, but could soon have a clean record, following an incident where he got into a fight with two lawn care employees.

Senator Chris Massey (R-Nesbit) and his father were charged with felony aggravated assault. They were given six months probation, but their records will be expunged if they successfully complete probation.

Charges filed against the lawn care workers in the same incident were dropped.

Massey was arrested and charged in July after he and his father got into the altercation with the lawn care workers in a Nesbit subdivision.

The lawn company said they were trying to get access to a home they had to do some work at and Massey's truck, and his father's truck, along with five people were blocking the street.

According to the lawn company, Massey hit one of their workers over the head with a shovel and his father spit on the worker. The worker spit back at them.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.