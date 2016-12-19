MPD: 3 men attempt to rob CVS, force employees to the ground

Three men are wanted for attempting to robbery the CVS Pharmacy in the 5000 block of Stage Road, according to Memphis Police Department.

According to police, three men went into the CVS on Saturday, December 17, and forced the employees to the ground at gunpoint. The men then made their way to the pharmacy, only to find that it was closed.

After discovering the pharmacy was closed, the men ran way and left the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu that was a 2005-2008 model. A piece of paper was covering the license plate of the getaway vehicle.

The first man is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, a red t-shirt over his face, dark pants, white gloves, and black and white tennis shoes.

The second man is described as a black male who was wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt over his face, dark pants, white gloves, and black tennis shoes.

The third man is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt over his face, blue jeans, white gloves, and white tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made in this case and this is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information on the three men or this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

