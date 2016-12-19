Police: Teen fires shots at officers, taken down by K9

A juvenile is facing charges of attempted capitol murder, among others, after police said he fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.

According to Marianna Police Department, officers started chasing the juvenile at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King and Montgomery Street.

Officers said during the chase, the juvenile pulled a gun from his waist and fired multiple shots at the officers.

After the juvenile fired shots at the officers, they used K-9 Joker to locate the juvenile and bring him into custody.

The 9mm handgun the juvenile used to fire shots at officers was recovered, along with four ounces of marijuana.

It was later determined the handgun was stolen.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with attempted capitol murder, aggravated assault, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, tampering with physical evidence, and theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.