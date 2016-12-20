Cook Out opens in Memphis

Congratulations Memphis. You now have one of the best fast food restaurants in the world.

Cook Out is open for business at 757 South Highland Street.

The drive-thru establishment was created in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina. That's one year and 15 miles away from where I was born--unlike me, Cook Out is a beloved treasure.

Cook Out specializes in burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, and chicken. The food is fresh and never frozen.

One of the most popular orders is the Cook Out tray. It's a combo where you get an entree, two sides, and a drink for just $5. The craziest thing is "sides" include your typical sides of chicken nuggets, a corn dog, or a quesadilla. That means, with some clever ordering, you can basically get two whole meals for $5.

Somehow, I've written five paragraphs about Cook Out without even mentioning the best part: milkshakes!

The restaurant boasts 40 different milkshake flavors. I cannot say I've tried all 40, but I can say I have never had one I disliked. If you're a fan of thick milkshakes, these are sure to be some of your favorites.

As a current Memphian and former Tar Heel, I'm excited about the arrival of Cook Out. I'm sure Memphis and North Carolina can agree on delicious burgers and milkshakes; however, I'm not so sure the two groups will ever agree on the right way to do barbecue.

