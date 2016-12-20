Man wanted for shoplifting from Dollar General

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General store.

According to investigators, the man walked into the Dollar General store and stole some items on December 7.

He was wearing a black shirt, black and white tennis shoes, gray sweat pants, and a gray sweatshirt with a hood.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call Detective Beans at 901-661-2940.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.