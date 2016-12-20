Jack White gives Sam Phillips' couch a modern makeover - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Jack White gives Sam Phillips' couch a modern makeover

Despite his success as a musician, singer, and songwriter, Grammy Award winner Jack White is still using his creative side to bring new life to old furniture.

His latest achievement? White reupholstered and refinished legendary musician and producer Sam Phillips' office couch. 

According to his Facebook post, White delivered the couch to Phillips this week. 

Going from a grungy, broken down, maroon colored couch with matching pillows to a modern, multi colored red and blue sofa, White definitely gave the couch a makeover. Phillips said the custom-made couch has seen its fair share of history. Plenty of big names have used that couch, and Phillips said White was the perfect person to take on the task of giving it a make-over.

"He expressed interest in recovering it for us and we thought well, you know what man, that's the perfect guy to recover this couch with his independent spirit in music," Phillips said. "It's just like we have here and what Sam Phillips had his entire career."

He said they were honored by White's gesture and calls the new design "fantastic" and said it was like a "really great song."

It is unclear how long it took White to complete the project.

