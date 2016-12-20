Winter officially begins Wednesday

Winter is officially here. No, not just because many saw some light snow on the ground and had trouble opening their car doors Sunday, but because Wednesday marks the first official day of winter.

The first FULL day of winter is Thursday.

Wednesday will not only be the first day of winter, but it's also the shortest day of the year. Winter begins at 4:44 a.m., just a few hours before sunrise happens at 7:04 p.m. But, don't get too used to the light. Sunset comes early--at 4:52 p.m. in fact.

Winter will last for three months before the spring equinox brings us spring in March.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.