Deputies 'adopt a student' for mentoring program

Some sheriff's deputies are going above and beyond the call of duty in order to make a difference.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Office partnered with Drummonds Elementary to provide students with a mentor they can look up to.

The students that were assigned to a mentor from the sheriff's office were chosen by the staff. The deputies volunteered their time to be a mentor and adopt a student for the rest of the school year.

"I want to thank these deputies and Assistant Principal Latoya Alexander in sharing this opportunity to make a positive impact on these children's lives," Tipton County Sheriff J.T. 'Pancho' Chumley wrote on his Facebook page.

The deputies are able to share lunch with the students, provide gifts and encouragement to the kids, but most importantly...they are there to be a positive influence in the lives of the children and give them someone they can look up to and learn from.

