1 killed, 2 injured in apartment complex shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County deputies said former co-workers were playing a video game before things escalated into a deadly shootout, leaving a man dead at Appling Lake Apartments on Tuesday night.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said a man invited a former co-worker over to play video games. The former co-worker brought another person, who was not invited.

Farrell said the two visitors then went into the bathroom and came out with guns. That's when residents heard rapid gunfire erupt.

“When the smoke cleared you had one dead, one of the guests,” Farrell said. “The other guest jumped off the second story balcony and somehow was shot in the process of jumping or after he jumped." 

The owner of the apartment was also shot and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Tuesday night, Farrell released details saying the men came over to buy tennis shoes and watch University of Memphis play in the Boca Raton Bowl. He said the men tried to steal the shoes, and that's when the shooting broke out. Farrell retracted these details Wednesday morning.

According to one witness, there were at least 20 gunshots heard within minutes at Appling Lake Apartments. 

One witness said they couldn't believe all the shots they heard. This gated community is normally quiet. 

Kayla Penilton lives at the apartment complex and said the crime makes her feel unsafe.

“Well it makes me feel like nowhere is really safe,” Penilton said. “That you don't know what's really going to happen. Like nothing these days is really safe so you have to be careful around people."

No one has been charged at this time.

