Couple finds love in the produce section of Kroger

A man chose to stage the perfect proposal to the girl of his dreams -- in Kroger.

It was in the grocery store aisle the Mid-South couple found love. A trip to get groceries has turned into a lifetime of happiness.

"Came up here, my favorite store, turned around and laid eyes on her," the man said. "Haven't taken them off ever since."

It was a chance encounter in the produce section that set the couple on a path to wedding bells.

Over a year after that chance meeting, the team at Kroger in Cordova helped the man stage the proposal in the exact same spot they met a year earlier.

Good news! She said YES!

Congratulations to this Mid-South couple.

