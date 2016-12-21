12 Strays of Christmas: Isano - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

12 Strays of Christmas: Isano

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Have you thought about opening up your heart and your home to a sweet animal in need this holiday season?

For the fifth year, WMC Action News 5 and Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County are working together to bring you the 12 Strays of Christmas.

During the 12 Strays of Christmas, you will meet 12 animals in need of homes this holiday season. We will introduce you to a new pet each day through December 23.

BONUS! Each pet featured in the "12 Strays of Christmas" comes with a very special adoption fee of just $12, which includes vaccination shots, spaying/neutering, and microchipping.

Meet Isano

Isano is a laid-back dude who's down to cuddle up and get some butt scratches, head pets, or belly rubs. This almost 8-year-old Labrador Retriever mix likes going for walks too! But if you're looking for a new friend, Isano wants a home free of other pets.

If you take the time to pay Isano a visit, we know you will be fast friends. Her adoption fee is just $12 until Christmas.

For more information about Isano, click here.

$12 adoption fee includes...

* Spay/neuter surgery

* Age appropriate vaccines

* Microchip for permanent identification

About Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County

Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County has worked in the Memphis community since 1933 to give injured and abused dogs and cats a second chance at life, caring for an average of 300 animals at a time. HSMSC is a private nonprofit organization whose funding comes exclusively from donations.

For more information, visit www.memphishumane.org, call 901-937-3900 or visit the facility at 935 Farm Road.

