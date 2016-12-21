Masked Santa robs Whitehaven bank

A man wearing a Santa mask robbed a credit union on Elvis Presley Boulevard on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department rushed to Memphis City Credit Union near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Raines Road. An employee told MPD that the man gave them a note and left with an unknown amount of money.

"I was driving to work coming down Elvis Presley and I saw the guy with a Santa mask on," witness Rob Maryott said.

Maryott said his Santa sighting didn't seem right, because he was wearing green pants, wearing a Santa mask, and looking around while standing at the intersection outside.

"He was just standing there with a Santa mask on and he had, maybe, a red piece of paper in his hand," Maryott said.

MPD said the suspect implied he had a weapon, but did not clarify what that weapon was and he did not show it to anyone.

"That's kinda cruel--that's kinda cruel to the smaller kids, you know," customer Angelo Becton said. "Why you put a mask play Santa and then do something bad like that?"

"It's messed up. It's wrong," Anthony Atkins said.

When word spread about Santa being responsible for robbing the bank, people who saw him earlier were shocked.

"I saw on Facebook that he tried to rob a bank and I was like, 'That's crazy, I just saw the guy standing on the corner,'" Maryott said.

Just last week, a man tried to rob Regions Bank across the street from the credit union. MPD said the man handed an employee a note demanding money, then left the bank. He did not get away with any money.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.