SCSO's Winter 2017's most wanted

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road. A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting. We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...

More >>