Burglary victims surprised with Christmas presents

Patricia Banzant thanking the Boll Weevils and MPD officers who surprised her and her family. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Boll Weevils and Memphis Police Department officers joined forces to deliver Christmas presents to families who were recently burglarized.

From the candy canes lining her driveway, to the wreath on her front door, you can tell Patricia Banzant has Christmas spirit.

However, that spirit was shattered December 2 when a burglar smashed her back window.



"When I came back everything was gone," Banzant said.



The burglar took valuables worth more than $1,200 and put a serious damper on Banzant's upcoming Christmas.

That's when the Secret Order of Boll Weevils stepped in--or rather, rode in, on a green "sleigh."

The philanthropic group bought $8,000 worth of gifts from Target and stuffed the gifts into a repurposed green school bus.

Boll Weevils earmarked the gifts for 10 families, like the Banzants, who were burglary victims.

Boll Weevils and Memphis Police Department officers surprised the 10 families by driving up to their home and handing out the gifts.

"To be able to see people's faces after they've had items taken from their homes," MPD Sargent Karen Rudolph said.

The Banzants got a 60 inch TV and gift cards to help replace the items stolen on December 2.

"I'm feeling like this is the way that, you know, God expects us to do," Banzant said.



That's a feeling no burglar can steal.

