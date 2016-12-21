Mississippi drivers wrongly told licenses were suspended - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mississippi drivers wrongly told licenses were suspended

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MS DMV) (Source: MS DMV)
JACKSON, MS (WMC) -

Mississippi drivers received letters that inaccurately told them their driver’s license was suspended.

If you received such a letter, check to make sure it is accurate. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, several licensed drivers were wrongly notified that their licenses were suspended.

MPS investigators said this was due to an error with an automated process. Citizens received notification of suspended licenses between December 11 and 19.

The department is working with contractor MorphoTrust USA to correct the error.

DPS released a statement saying:

It has come to the attention of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver Service Bureau that some valid Mississippi drivers’ license holders have been notified their licenses are suspended for a driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) arrest. The DPS has determined there was an error with an automated process and are working with the contractor, MorphoTrust USA, to ensure the error has been corrected. Additionally, the contractor’s actions will be reviewed by agency officials to determine remedies needed to avoid this situation in the future.

Citizens who have received these letters dated between December 11th and December 19th, 2016 are requested to contact the Driver Records Division’s DUI Unit at (601) 987-1224 immediately upon receipt of these notices. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety regrets any inconvenience this error may have caused.

If you are one of the people who may be affected by this error, contact the Mississippi Driver Records Division at (601) 987-1224 immediately.

