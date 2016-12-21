Briarcrest OneVoice makes appearance in new Pentatonix video

The Mid-South’s favorite a cappella group is getting more national recognition.

Briarcrest OneVoice, made up of students at Briarcrest Christian High School, appear in the new video from Pentatonix for "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

The music video was filmed in Memphis after Pentatonix played a show in November.

The OneVoice singers appear in a choir in the video, which was released Tuesday.

The hit music video earned more than 1 million plays in just one day.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.