Man charged in MS church arson

A man is jail in connection to a fire that burned down a Mississippi church in November.

Greenville Police Department arrested Andrew McClinton, 45, for the fire at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on November 1.

Officials charged McClinton with one count of first-degree arson of a place of worship.

The vandalism of the historic African American church was investigated as a hate crime. The words “Vote Trump” were spray painted on the side of the charred building, leading many around the nation to call it a "crime of race."

Investigators from Greenville PD, Greenville Fire Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshall’s Office and ATF will continue to investigate this arson.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.