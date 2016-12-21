Chandler Parsons to play vs Pistons

Chandler Parsons will return to the Grizzlies lineup Wednesday night.

The team announced their prized off season signing will suit up against the Detroit Pistons—it’ll be his first action since November 18.

The small forward has played in just six games this season, not playing more than 23 minutes in any of them.

Memphis inked Parsons to a four year, $94 million deal in the offseason.

After missing the first three games of the season recovering from knee surgery, before missing an additional 18 games when reinjuring the knee.

He struggled in his minimal action this season, shooting under 40 percent and just .238 from three.

With Parsons now cleared to play, the Grizz will hope to snap their three-game losing streak in Detroit. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.

