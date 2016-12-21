Covington police search for repeat Walmart shoplifter

Covington Police Department is searching for a man they said is responsible for shoplifting at multiple Walmart stores in the area.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at one of the locations. They also posted footage from the parking lot showing the suspect driving off in an SUV.

If you know the identity of this individual, or you see the vehicle, call Detective Hall at 901-476-0243.

