City approves $300K grant for Binghampton Gateway Project

The Binghampton Gateway Project received a major boost after members of the Memphis City Council approved a $300,000 grant for the project.

The grant will go to the Binghampton CDC for a grocery store complex that will host Save-A-Lot, as well as a Dollar General.

The CDC has made progress in raising the needed funds for the project. It has raised over $6 million so far to build the building.

The commercial building will be 48,500 square feet and located at the corner of Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street.

The $300,000 grant from Memphis is the only money that is being provided by the city to help fund the project. It is part of the approved 2016 budget cycle.

The money from the grant will prepare the infrastructure for the building. That includes drainage, utilities, sewers, and other areas.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.