A Better Mid-South: New Year's resolutions

Editorial Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Christmas is almost here and we will soon turn our attention to New Year's resolutions.

Maybe 2017 will be the year, we go beyond the goal of losing 10 pounds. Nothing wrong with that, but recent circumstances in our country suggest we need to redirect some of our focus toward more relationship-centered goals.

Here are a few ideas to help break down barriers:

Suspend judgment about people who you don't know personally.

Challenge family and friends on beliefs and/or prejudices not based in fact.

When meeting new people, ask questions instead of making assumptions.

Dismiss the temptation to allow one or a few bad experiences with a person to shape and define how we feel about an entire group of people.

Regardless of the source, think, question, and investigate information thoroughly before drawing conclusions.

What are your ideas for strong 2017 resolutions? Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or post on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

Bridge building is necessary for community building which makes this A Better Mid-South and a better 2017.

