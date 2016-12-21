Woman raped by stranger in busy downtown area - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman raped by stranger in busy downtown area

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman told police she was raped by a stranger in a busy downtown area of Memphis.

Police said the attack happened Saturday night on Gayoso Avenue. The woman told police she doesn't know the man who attacked her. 

For shoppers trying to snatch those last minute Christmas presents, it's a frightening thought that a rapist is on the loose.

"We came into town to see Santa," shopper Emily Ballard said. 

Ballard has two daughters, one that is a teenager, and the thought of what happen to a woman Saturday night frightens her.

"I would never want her and her friends to come downtown alone without an adult chaperone," Ballard said.

Police have increased patrols downtown after the reported rape. Police have not identified where on Gayoso the assault took place, but the area is surrounded with apartments, restaurants, and businesses.

"Shocked really. I couldn't imagine something like that would happen around here because it always seems so safe," parent Heather Tucker said. "We should be able to walk freely and enjoy the community."

Many people are now taking precautions, particularly during this holiday season.

"I'm very aware of my surroundings," Tucker said. "I try to keep my eyes open as to what's going on around me."

