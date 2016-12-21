Hostess introduces deep-fried banana Twinkies

Hostess is introducing a new snack—dieters be warned.

The new treat is Deep-Fried Banana Twinkies. The twinkie includes banana crème on the inside and a graham cracker breading.

The flavor is a nod to the original Twinkies flavor: banana crème.

The Twinkies are available nationwide, along with their classic deep-friend Twinkies.

Adjust your belts accordingly.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.