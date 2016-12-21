Man admits calling in false threat so he could arrive before bus left station

A Texas man realized he was going to miss the bus departure going from Memphis to Dallas on February 7, 2015. As a result, he decided to stop the bus from leaving Memphis by calling 911 and claiming his brother had a gun and was about to "do something for Allah, a Muslim thing for Allah."

Kirk Stuart, 35, of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsely reporting a shooting threat in order to delay the departure of the Megabus, according to U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III.

According to information presented during court, Stuart used a companion's phone to make the 911 call. After telling the operator he was at the Memphis Area Transit Authority North End bus terminal with his brother, who Stuart said had a gun and was going to “do something,” he gave the 911 operator a false description of his brother.

Memphis Police Department sent officers to the MATA terminal. When they arrived at the terminal, the Megabus had already left for Dallas.

Officers told Arkansas State Police to be on the lookout for the bus, since the route of the bus would take it through Arkansas. The bus was located in Little Rock and searched by police.

They did not find anyone matching the description Stuart gave to operators.

FBI agents interviewed Stuart when he arrived in Dallas. He admitted to investigators he placed the fake emergency call so he could try and stop the bus from leaving long enough for him and his girlfriend to make it to the departure location.

Stuart is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2017.

