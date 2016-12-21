Off-duty deputy attacked by suspected shoplifter - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Off-duty deputy attacked by suspected shoplifter

Kawanzaa Hutson (Source: SCSO) Kawanzaa Hutson (Source: SCSO)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy, working a second job at Walmart, was attacked on the job, according to a police report. The confrontation came after he asked a woman about items that may have been stolen.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at the Walmart in Whitehaven at 5255 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The suspect, 35-year-old Kawanzaa Hutson, was arrested and released on an assault charge.

A police report indicates the exchange between Hutson and the off-duty deputy got violent.

The report states the deputy approached Hutson over items that were potentially stolen, and Hutson got angry, hitting the 54-year-old officer on the hand and upper body. It's unclear if any of the items were actually stolen.

Investigators said Walmart surveillance cameras caught the attack.

"If it's dangerous for the police; it's dangerous for everybody," said Michael Hines, who was shopping at the store Wednesday.

A week and a half ago, a Memphis Police officer working security for bass Bass Pro Pyramid was knocked out cold by a suspected shoplifter running out with ammo.

Shopper Debra Allen said the physical violence in the Walmart situation is terrifying.

"It's very scary. If they would hurt somebody like that, what about me, my kids.. no respect," she said.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Kawanzaa Hutson and went to her last known address, and she was not there. She called our newsroom and left a number, but we've been unable to reach her despite multiple attempts.

    •   
