'Porch Pirates' try to ruin Christmas by stealing packages

Deputies are trying to catch a Grinch trying to steal Christmas from residents in Lakeland.

Several homeowners said their holiday packages were snatched right off their porches.

The grinches are not tracking Santa--they're tracking the mail carrier. It's all in an attempt to get their hands on holiday gifts destined for other homes.

"They are so visible on the door step, so it's easy for anybody to drive by and pick them up," Lauren Duffy said.

Residents said it's a tragic thing that these grinches are doing.

"It's just really tragic, especially around the holidays, because you never really know what's in the package," one resident said. "It could be an heirloom or a momento for a family member."

Shelby County Sheriff's office said the thieves are targeting neighborhoods in Lakeland and making their rounds across the city.

"They call them porch pirates, and they are literally going out there and they follow trucks around and they go up and steal the packages," SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said.

Now, these porch pirates have neighbors on high alert to guard their packages.

One woman even captured the alleged porch pirate on camera as he was stealing her mail right from her front door.

There have been no arrests made in these cases.

Duffy said she will not leave her home the next time she expects a package to come.

"We didn't want our Christmas presents stolen," Duffy said. "We have several coming today."

Deputies said in one Lakeland neighborhood, they found the packages scattered in a ditch. Now, they are working to return the items to their rightful owners.

"People know that in most houses this time of year, there are Christmas gifts under the tree," Farrell said. "And unfortunately, there are some really bad people out there that will take advantage."

Deputies recommend you ensuring someone is home to receive the gifts when they are expected to arrive, or to require packages to get a signature.

If you have a package stolen, deputies urge you to file a police report and contact your mail carrier or the company where you purchased your items.

Some companies offer full refunds for stolen merchandise.

