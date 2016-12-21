Staying calm: How to react if you lose power during a storm

When a storm knocks out your power, it can feel like time is standing still.

But there are ways to manage the wait time and keep you out of the dark.

In 2003, the storm known as Hurricane Elvis knocked out power to more than 300,000 Memphis, Light, Gas and Water customers.

Straight-line winds in excess of 100 miles per hour hit Crittenden, DeSoto, Fayette, and Shelby counties in the Mid-South.

Many people were without power for two weeks, and in the 13 years since Hurricane Elvis, our world has only become more electrical.

MLGW now has a war room designed for storms like Hurricane Elvis. The war room helps first responders make crucial decisions during crunch time.

"How many crews are you going to bring in? Where are you going to stage them? Where are you going to send them? Where are you going to house them at night?" MLGW system operations assistant manager Callen Hays said.

Major weather events that knock out power require an all-hands-on-deck approach from the utility company, but power restoration of any kind takes planning and patience.

"We're in a society of 'Information now,' 'I want it now,' 'I want things turned back on now,' and the reality is, you know, we have a limited amount of resources and crews and people and materials," Hays said.

In the event you lose power, Hays said the first thing you should do is report it.

"We rely on customers to call in our outage hotline number."

Even if your neighbors have already called, reporting your individual address helps troubleshooters zero in on where the problem originated. Troubleshooters can then report back to the war room to get the resources they need to fix the problem.

"It's not until that happens that those estimated times of restoration can be put on the system," Hays said. "So when people call in to the outage number and they don't have an estimated time of restoration yet, that means no one's been able to get to that area, that problem spot, to be able to assess what the damage is."

MLGW said it devotes the most resources to the hardest hit areas.

"I think one of the main misconceptions is that people think there are parts of the county that we favor over other parts of the county," Hays said. "That's just simply not true."

Bookmark this link if you are an MLGW customer. There you can check outages any time of day.

MLGW said it currently has 140 linemen dedicated to getting lights back on in Memphis.

MLGW also said the rollout of smartmeters will help improve the response time, because the company will know instantly who has power and who doesn't.

Another thing to remember, is to try and fully charge your electronic devices before the storm hits. If you have the WMC Action News 5 news and weather apps, you can stay up to date with everything you need even when your television is not working.

