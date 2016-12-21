Historic Germantown fire truck to be restored - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Historic Germantown fire truck to be restored

GERMANTOWN, TN

A historic Germantown firetruck is getting a fresh new look.

On October 4, 1945, Mayor Jack Berry of Germantown, Tennessee, purchased a fire truck nicknamed Red Devil 1 for $6,453.64.

The truck was kept in the mayor’s garage until a fire station was built. At night, the truck was manned by the men of the town, and during the day it was run by high school boys who were called out of class in the case of a fire. That practice went on until the 1970s.

Red Devil 1 was along for the ride until 1983, when it was retired. During the truck’s tenure, the population of Germantown grew from 400 to over 20,000.

The truck has serves as a landmark at Cloyes Park for the last 33 years and is a big attraction point for the city. Now, the mayor and board of alderman declared it a historical artifact and voted to restore the truck. It will be removed from its location until restoration is completed.

The restoration is expected to take several years.

