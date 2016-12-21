Man gets $75 for being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man gets $75 for being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years

(SOURCE: CNN) (SOURCE: CNN)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man accused of raping a woman in 1977 has been cleared of the charges with DNA evidence after serving 31 years in prison for the crime.

According to CNN, Lawrence McKinney was 22 when he was accused of raping and attacking the woman. Now, after spending over three decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit, he is asking the State of Tennessee to pay up.

He has petitioned the state for $1 million for his wrongly imprisonment. So far, he has only gotten a slim portion of that -- $75 to be exact.

McKinney went to prison after he was accused of being one of the two men that attacked and raped the woman in October 1977. The woman pinpointed McKinney as one of the two men that were responsible for the crime. McKinney was her neighbor at the time.

He was convicted of rape and burglary in 1978. He was sentenced to 115 years in jail, according to CNN.

But, he was finally clear of the crime in 2008 with DNA evidence. He was set free from prison the following year, in 2009.

When he was released, the Tennessee Department of Corrections gave him a check for his trouble. A check in the amount of $75.

According to CNN, McKinney is petitioning Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for an exoneration. The Board of Parole has denied his request to be exonerated. The Board of Parole is responsible for making those types of recommendations to the governor.

CNN said the 97 disciplinary infractions McKinney received while he was in prison for those 31 years was the reason his request for exoneration was denied. 

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:07:10 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

    More >>
    Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road.  A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.  We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...More >>

  • MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:57:29 GMT
    (Source: MPD)(Source: MPD)

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

  • UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:39:49 GMT
    (Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)(Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly