Man gets $75 for being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years

A man accused of raping a woman in 1977 has been cleared of the charges with DNA evidence after serving 31 years in prison for the crime.

According to CNN, Lawrence McKinney was 22 when he was accused of raping and attacking the woman. Now, after spending over three decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit, he is asking the State of Tennessee to pay up.

He has petitioned the state for $1 million for his wrongly imprisonment. So far, he has only gotten a slim portion of that -- $75 to be exact.

McKinney went to prison after he was accused of being one of the two men that attacked and raped the woman in October 1977. The woman pinpointed McKinney as one of the two men that were responsible for the crime. McKinney was her neighbor at the time.

He was convicted of rape and burglary in 1978. He was sentenced to 115 years in jail, according to CNN.

But, he was finally clear of the crime in 2008 with DNA evidence. He was set free from prison the following year, in 2009.

When he was released, the Tennessee Department of Corrections gave him a check for his trouble. A check in the amount of $75.

According to CNN, McKinney is petitioning Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for an exoneration. The Board of Parole has denied his request to be exonerated. The Board of Parole is responsible for making those types of recommendations to the governor.

CNN said the 97 disciplinary infractions McKinney received while he was in prison for those 31 years was the reason his request for exoneration was denied.

