Thieves trick business owner, steal cash while he is distracted

A trio of thieves remain on the run after tricking a business owner and stealing cash from the Midtown antique shop.

Wednesday afternoon, two people lured the owner of Echoes of Time antique store outside. The men were pretending to sell the business owner some furniture. While they had him distracted, a third person made his way inside the store and emptied the cash register.

In fact, the store owner even paid for the furniture and gave the thieves cash for it. All the while, the third person was making off with even more cash.

The owner had no idea what happened until he went back inside the business. He said he never saw the third person enter the store.

"Two lured me out to their vehicle to look at their items for sale, while the third snuck in, and I didn't even see him go in the store," Echoes of Time owner Chris Abraham said.

When he went back in, he discovered the cash register was empty.

The shop provides a little bit of everything for customers. The store is eclectically filled with old mugs, lamps, jewelry, and more.

Recent Midtown crime has put the shop owner on alert, especially after the fatal robbery of a record store owner.

Now, being a victim himself, Abraham said he plans to carry a gun while he is at the store for protection since he is alone in the shop.

"I think they knew I am a one man operation here, and so that's probably something they knew ahead of time," Abraham said. "That, if they lured me out, somebody could go in and have their way."

Police are searching for two men and woman involved in this crime.

