3 men captured on video robbing store at gunpoint

Memphis Police Department is looking for three men who robbed the Village Mart in the 1100 block of S. Bellevue Boulevard on Friday, December 9.

Police said the three men robbed the business at gunpoint and forced victims inside the store to the ground. The men got away with money and merchandise from the store.

The men left in a tan or silver early 2000 Nissan Maxima.

Suspect #1—male black, wearing a dark hoodie, a white mask, dark jeans, white gloves, and white tennis shoes.

Suspect #2—male black, wearing a black hoodie, a white mask, black jeans, white gloves, and black tennis shoes.

Suspect #3—male black, wearing a gray hoodie, a dark mask, dark jeans, dark colored gloves, and white tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made at this point.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

